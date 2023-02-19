Heatherington was summoned from AHL Belleville on Sunday.
Heatherington has picked up one shot on goal, two blocks and two hits in three NHL appearances this season. He has provided eight points and 40 PIM in 39 AHL contests this campaign.
More News
-
Senators' Dillon Heatherington: Belleville bound•
-
Senators' Dillon Heatherington: Called up•
-
Senators' Dillon Heatherington: Sent down Thursday•
-
Senators' Dillon Heatherington: Promoted from minors•
-
Senators' Dillon Heatherington: Sent down Tuesday•
-
Senators' Dillon Heatherington: Ascends to top level•