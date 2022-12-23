Heatherington was sent down following Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Capitals.
Heatherington logged two hits and a blocked shot in 11:28 of ice time while filling in for Erik Brannstrom (leg). If Brannstrom is still sidelined following the holiday break, Heatherington would likely be summoned from the minors again.
