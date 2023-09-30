Heatherington was placed on waivers by Ottawa on Friday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Heatherington will likely spend most of the 2023-24 season with AHL Belleville as has did last year when he recorded 15 points in 60 games. The 28-year-old blueliner hasn't scored a point at the NHL level since the 2018-19 season.

