Heatherington was placed on waivers by Ottawa on Friday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Heatherington will likely spend most of the 2023-24 season with AHL Belleville as has did last year when he recorded 15 points in 60 games. The 28-year-old blueliner hasn't scored a point at the NHL level since the 2018-19 season.
More News
-
Senators' Dillon Heatherington: Sent to minors•
-
Senators' Dillon Heatherington: Up with Ottawa•
-
Senators' Dillon Heatherington: Belleville bound•
-
Senators' Dillon Heatherington: Called up•
-
Senators' Dillon Heatherington: Sent down Thursday•
-
Senators' Dillon Heatherington: Promoted from minors•