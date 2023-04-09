Sokolov scored his first NHL goal in a 7-4 win over Tampa Bay on Saturday.

It ended up as the winner. It was also his first NHL point. Sokolov broke in alone on Brian Elliott off a turnover by Lightning defender Erik Cernak, and he slid the puck five-hole early in the second period. "Sharkalov" is late bloomer who was passed over twice at the draft before the Sens nabbed him in the second round (2020). His shot is electric and his personality is, too. Sokolov is already becoming a fan fave in Canada's capital.