Sokolov signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Senators on Tuesday.

Sokolov was an unsigned restricted free agent, but he was able to get a deal done before the start of camp. The 23-year-old winger is likely to begin the season with AHL Belleville. He produced two points, five shots on goal and five hits over five NHL games last season, and he added 21 goals and 38 assists over 70 games with Belleville.