Brannstrom was stretchered off the ice after a hit from Cal Clutterbuck in Thursday's game versus the Islanders, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
The hit occurred in the second period. Per the team, Brannstrom was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation. At this time it's unclear if he'll be cleared to travel with the Senators on their trip to Pittsburgh for Saturday's matchup with the Penguins.
More News
-
Senators' Erik Brannstrom: Diagnosed with concussion•
-
Senators' Erik Brannstrom: Re-ups with club•
-
Senators' Erik Brannstrom: Registers assist in win•
-
Senators' Erik Brannstrom: Records helper in commanding win•
-
Senators' Erik Brannstrom: Playing Tuesday•
-
Senators' Erik Brannstrom: Back from IR•