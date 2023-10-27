Brannstrom was stretchered off the ice after a hit from Cal Clutterbuck in Thursday's game versus the Islanders, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

The hit occurred in the second period. Per the team, Brannstrom was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation. At this time it's unclear if he'll be cleared to travel with the Senators on their trip to Pittsburgh for Saturday's matchup with the Penguins.