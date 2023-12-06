Brannstrom notched two assists in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Rangers.

Brannstrom had just one multi-point game in 74 games last season, so fantasy players probably shouldn't be banking on him producing at a high level. In fact, the 24-year-old defenseman has never reached the 20-point threshold in his five-year NHL career and will be hard-pressed to do so this time around either.