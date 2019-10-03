Brannstrom required a few stitches after taking Auston Matthews' skate to the face at the end of Wednesday's opener against the Sharks but will be fine, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Although Brannstrom is still chasing his first career NHL point, he did manage four hits, a shot on goal and two blocked shots on Opening Night. The 2017 first-round pick tallied 28 points (seven goals, 21 assists) over 41 games with AHL Chicago last season and another four assists in nine games with AHL Belleville after he was dealt to the Senators as part of the trade that sent Mark Stone back to the Golden Knights. The 20-year-old appears set for a regular role on the blue line and the power play this season for Ottawa.