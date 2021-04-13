Dadonov scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 4-2 win over the Jets.
Winnipeg netminder Connor Hellebuyck was unable to control a bouncing puck on a dump-in, and Dadonov crashed the net to cash in the rebound. The goal, Dadonov's 12th of the year, snapped a 2-2 tie midway through the third period. The first-year Senator owns a career-best 15.4 shooting percentage after three straight 20-goal campaigns in Florida.
