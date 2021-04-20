Norris scored a power-play goal and dished an assist in Monday's 4-2 win over the Flames.
Norris was credited with an assist on the opening tally by Brady Tkachuk at 9:50 of the first period. In the third, Norris' power-play marker stood as the game-winner. The 21-year-old center has 29 points (13 scores, 16 helpers), 77 shots on net, a minus-12 rating and 54 hits through 46 appearances. Thirteen of his points have come with the man advantage.
