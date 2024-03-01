Norris (upper body) was placed on long-term injured reserve on Friday, per CapFriendly.
Norris suffered an apparent shoulder injury Tuesday versus the Predators. Norris has had multiple shoulder surgeries in his young career and could miss the remainder of the season. He had 16 goals and 30 points in 50 games this season.
