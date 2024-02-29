Norris (upper body) is awaiting the results of an MRI conducted Wednesday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Norris has dealt with several shoulder injuries throughout his career and there is concern that this latest problem could be related. In his last 10 outings, the 24-year-old has generated four goals on 16 shots and two assists, including two power-play helpers. If Norris does miss any time, he figures to be replaced in the lineup by Rourke Chartier, who is currently plying his trade in the minors.