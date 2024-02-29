Norris will be out for an extended period due to his upper-body injury, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

It appears the results of the MRI Norris underwent Wednesday weren't favorable. With Norris, who's notched 16 goals and 30 points through 50 contests this season, expected to be sidelined longer term, it wouldn't be surprising to see him land on injured reserve in the coming days. The Senators will presumably need to promote a forward from the minors to fill in while Norris is on the shelf.