Norris scored an empty-net goal on two shots, added five hits and went plus-2 in Friday's 4-1 win over the Bruins in Game 6.

Norris had missed the previous three games due to an undisclosed injury. With the empty-netter, the 26-year-old center has earned his first career playoff point, coming in his third postseason game. The center should continue to see middle-six minutes and power-play time if he can remain healthy. He was limited to 34 points, 69 shots on net, 24 hits, 27 blocked shots and 28 PIM over 44 regular-season outings.