General manager Steve Staios said Friday that Norris (shoulder) will be ready for the start of training camp in September, Claire Hanna of TSN reports.

Norris underwent his third shoulder operation in his career in March and he is well on his way to recovery. The talented center had 16 goals and 30 points in 50 games this season, but he struggled at times, due to his lingering shoulder woes. Norris has missed 106 games over the last two seasons, really dampening his fantasy value heading into the 2024-25 campaign.