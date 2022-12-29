Norris (shoulder) will travel with the Senators for the team's current two-game road trip, but he won't play in either contest, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Although Norris won't be available for either of Ottawa's next two games, this is still an encouraging development, as it suggests he's ramping up his activity with the team in preparation to return to action. Norris picked up two points through the first five games of the season before suffering his long-term shoulder injury.