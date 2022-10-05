Mandolese was reassigned to AHL Belleville following Tuesday's game versus the Canadiens
Mandolese may continue to bounce between levels, but it's expected he starts the year in the AHL. Anton Forsberg and Magnus Hellberg are expected to be the Senators' goaltending tandem to start the season.
