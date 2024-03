Sogaard will protect the road goal versus the Ducks on Wednesday, per TSN 1200 Ottawa.

Sogaard will start his second game in a row after stopping 36 of 39 shots in a 4-2 loss to the Flyers on Saturday. It's unclear who will back him up -- coming into Wednesday, Anton Forsberg was dealing with a lower-body injury and Joonas Korpisalo was sick.