Sogaard was sent down to AHL Belleville on Wednesday.
Sogaard has given up 14 goals on 80 shots across four NHL appearances this season. The 23-year-old will swap places with Kevin Mandolese during the NHL's All-Star break, though it's unclear if this move will stick once the Senators' season resumes Feb. 10 versus the Maple Leafs.
