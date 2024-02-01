Watch Now:

Sogaard was sent down to AHL Belleville on Wednesday.

Sogaard has given up 14 goals on 80 shots across four NHL appearances this season. The 23-year-old will swap places with Kevin Mandolese during the NHL's All-Star break, though it's unclear if this move will stick once the Senators' season resumes Feb. 10 versus the Maple Leafs.

More News