Sogaard was recalled from AHL Syracuse on Tuesday.

Sogaard is set to provide goaltender depth behind Andrei Vasilevskiy and Dennis Hildeby at the NHL level following his call-up. The 25-year-old Sogaard is off to a strong start to the 2026-27 AHL regular season, where he has a 1-1-0 record, a shutout, a 1.73 GAA and a .937 save percentage across three appearances. It's unclear how long he will be with the Lightning before returning to the AHL, but if he does hit the ice at some point during his stint back in the NHL, he'll be doing so in his debut for Tampa Bay.