Sogaard stopped 14 of 16 shots in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Ducks.

Sogaard didn't face a lot of traffic, but goals early in the second and third period ended up being enough to send him to the loss. The 23-year-old goalie is down to 1-3-0 with a 4.04 GAA and an .859 save percentage over six appearances this season. Anton Forsberg (lower body) was healthy enough to back up Wednesday and Joonas Korpisalo (illness) is also on the road trip, so Sogaard's stint with the big club may not last much longer.