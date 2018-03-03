Senators' Marian Gaborik: Will not play Saturday
Gaborik (undisclosed) will miss Saturday's game in Arizona based on Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reporting that there will be no lineup changes for the Senators.
Gaborik's next opportunity to play will now arrive Monday, when the Senators take on the Stars in Dallas. The veteran winger found twine in his Ottawa debut Feb. 15, but he went six subsequent contests without so much as a single goal or assist to take us up to where we are now.
