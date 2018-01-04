Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Could return soon
Borowiecki (concussion) is targeting a return to action Tuesday or Wednesday against Chicago and Toronto respectively, Brent Wallace of TSN.ca reports.
Borowiecki told reporters he passed his baseline testing which should clear him to start taking contact. Once the blueliner is up to speed, the Senators will need to activate him from injured reserve. As soon as the 28-year-old is given the all-clear, he will likely bounce Fredrik Claesson from the lineup.
