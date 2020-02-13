Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Ready to go Thursday
Borowiecki (personal) has rejoined the team and will be in action versus Arizona on Thursday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Borowiecki missed the Senators' two-game road trip while awaiting the birth of his child but will slot back into the lineup Thursday. The new dad has already set career highs in goals (seven), assists (11) and ice time (18:01) this season and figures to continue providing decent mid-range fantasy value in deeper formats.
