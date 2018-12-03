Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Remains week-to-week
Borowiecki (undisclosed) will be out a little longer according to head coach Guy Boucher, and is still considered week-to-week, Ian Mendes of TSN reports.
Borowiecki has missed five games with this injury, and looks primed to miss at least a few more. If he's week-to-week, perhaps next Tuesday against Nashville should be circled for the 29-year-old's potential return. With Max Lajoie (undisclosed) also out at the moment, the Senators are pretty shorthanded on defense.
More News
-
Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Lands on IR•
-
Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Ruled out versus Flyers•
-
Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Unavailable versus Rangers•
-
Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Returning Monday•
-
Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Participates in Sunday's skate•
-
Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Misses latest contest•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...