Borowiecki (undisclosed) will be out a little longer according to head coach Guy Boucher, and is still considered week-to-week, Ian Mendes of TSN reports.

Borowiecki has missed five games with this injury, and looks primed to miss at least a few more. If he's week-to-week, perhaps next Tuesday against Nashville should be circled for the 29-year-old's potential return. With Max Lajoie (undisclosed) also out at the moment, the Senators are pretty shorthanded on defense.