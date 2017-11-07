Borowiecki (illness) did not make the trip to Sweden for the pair of games against the Avalanche and is skating with the Senators' AHL affiliate in Belleville, Dean Brown of the Senators Radio Network reports.

Brown characterized Borowiecki's ailment as a "personal health issue," but the fact that the veteran d-man is skating could serve as a sign that the situation is not as dire as it potentially sounds. Either way, it would appear that Boro will not suit up in a game at least until the Sens return to North America for a Nov. 16 date with the Penguins, so don't expect him back sooner than that.