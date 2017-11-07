Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Won't return in Sweden
Borowiecki (illness) did not make the trip to Sweden for the pair of games against the Avalanche and is skating with the Senators' AHL affiliate in Belleville, Dean Brown of the Senators Radio Network reports.
Brown characterized Borowiecki's ailment as a "personal health issue," but the fact that the veteran d-man is skating could serve as a sign that the situation is not as dire as it potentially sounds. Either way, it would appear that Boro will not suit up in a game at least until the Sens return to North America for a Nov. 16 date with the Penguins, so don't expect him back sooner than that.
More News
-
Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Out Saturday•
-
Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Sitting Thursday•
-
Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Returning to action Tuesday•
-
Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Might return Tuesday•
-
Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Projected to sit with injury Saturday•
-
Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Status quo for hits machine•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...