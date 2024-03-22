Kastelic scored once and added one hit in the Senators' 5-2 loss to St. Louis on Thursday.
It was Kastelic's fourth goal of the season, giving the 25-year-old six points in 51 games. The fourth line center has chipped in with 94 hits and 23 blocked shots during the 2023-24 campaign.
