Kastelic (upper body) won't play Monday against the Rangers, per Gord Wilson of TSN 1200 Ottawa.

Kastelic will miss at least one game after being struck in the head by the puck in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over Montreal. It's unclear at this time if he will be available for Tuesday's season finale versus Boston. Zack Ostapchuk, who was recalled from AHL Belleville on Monday, could play against the Rangers due to Kastelic's absence.