Kastelic's point drought reached 14 games in Sunday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Flyers.

Kastelic last got on the scoresheet March 10 versus the Kings, when he had an assist. The 27-year-old has maintained a steady bottom-four role, and he brings some physicality in that spot, but the lack of offense hurts his fantasy standing. He's still had a career year of nine goals, 18 points, 92 shots on net, 207 hits, 138 PIM and 62 blocked shots through 78 appearances.