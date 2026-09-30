Kastelic scored an empty-net goal in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Rangers.

Kastelic put the finishing touch on Boston's late offensive surge, scoring into an empty net at the 17:29 mark of the third period off assists from Fraser Minten and Marat Khusnutdinov. The tally came just 23 seconds after JJ Peterka extended the Bruins' lead to 2-0, with all three Boston goals arriving in a span of only 75 seconds. Don't expect Kastelic to become a steady fantasy contributor overnight, though, as he's a fourth-liner who scored a career-high 12 goals last season.