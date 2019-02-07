Senators' Mark Stone: Garners helper
Stone notched an assist versus the Maple Leafs on Wednesday.
Despite being mired in a five-game goal drought, Stone continues to log big minutes, as he is averaging 20:39 of ice time during his slump. The winger is also getting plenty of opportunities on the power play (2:38 per game) this season and has registered 14 of his 52 points on the man advantage.
