Senators' Mark Stone: Held from practice

Stone did not practice with his team Sunday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

As there's been no mention of an injury for Stone, it's possible this was just a maintenance day. However, it could also mean that trade talks surrounding the talented winger are heating up. The trade deadline is just over a week away and it seems like Ottawa is going to be very active in the next few days.

