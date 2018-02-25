Senators' Mark Stone: Playmaking machine over last nine games

Stone had yet another two-assist game Saturday in a 5-3 loss to the Flyers.

Perhaps the air is warming over the Rideau Canal because this Sen is hot. Saturday was Stone's third-straight two-helper game and his fifth in nine. He is nursing a five-game, nine-point streak that includes eight apples and he has 14 points, all but one of which is an assist, in his last nine. Stone is well on his way to his best season ever.