Murray stopped 26 of 28 shots in Monday's 4-2 win over the Flames.

The Senators continued to have the Flames' number, with Murray providing solid goaltending in this latest win. The 26-year-old improved to 9-13-1 with a 3.55 GAA and an .888 save percentage in 25 appearances. He's allowed just five goals on 86 shots in three games since he returned from an upper-body injury.