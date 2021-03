Murray made 27 saves in Monday's 5-1 win over the Flames.

A Milan Lucic power-play goal in the second period ruined his shutout bid, but Murray still put together one of his best performances of the season. The 26-year-old netminder is now 6-10-1 with a rough 3.55 GAA and .888 save percentage, as he continues to alternate strong outings (allowing two goals or less in four of his last seven starts) with poor ones (coughing up 16 total goals in the other three).