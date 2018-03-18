Condon stopped 33 shots in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Blue Jackets.

For whatever reason, Condon usually sees a lot of rubber whenever he steps into the crease -- he's faced at least 35 shots in four of his last six games -- but he's handled the volume well, posting a .927 save percentage over that stretch even if he has only one win to show for it. Craig Anderson remains the starting goalie for the Sens, but Condon has been splitting the workload nearly equally over the last few weeks and he should continue seeing regular starts as long as he's playing well.