Senators' Mike Reilly: Slings power-play assist
Reilly posted a power-play helper and four blocked shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.
Reilly has racked up nine points in 22 appearances since joining the Senators via trade from the Canadiens. For the season, he's at 13 points, 66 shots, 36 blocks and a minus-6 rating in 36 contests between the two teams. With the Senators, he's become a key part of their power-play, where he's earned eight of his nine points.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.