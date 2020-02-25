Reilly posted a power-play helper and four blocked shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.

Reilly has racked up nine points in 22 appearances since joining the Senators via trade from the Canadiens. For the season, he's at 13 points, 66 shots, 36 blocks and a minus-6 rating in 36 contests between the two teams. With the Senators, he's become a key part of their power-play, where he's earned eight of his nine points.