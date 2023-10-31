Barabanov is expected to miss four-to-six weeks due to a broken finger, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.
Barabanov, who is already on injured reserve, won't require surgery. He had didn't have a point and posted nine shots on goal in six outings prior to getting injured. Fabian Zetterlund has been playing alongside Tomas Hertl and Anthony Duclair during Barabanov's absence.
