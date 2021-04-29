Barabanov registered an assist in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Coyotes.

Barabanov has a goal and an assist through two games with the Sharks. He's made an instant impression on head coach Bob Boughner, who played him alongside Tomas Hertl and Evander Kane at even strength. The 26-year-old Barabanov could be a solid streaming and DFS option late in the season if he stays in a top-six role.