Sharks' Dalton Prout: Lands on IR
The Sharks placed Prout (undisclosed) on injured reserve Friday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
The specific nature of Prout's injury remains a mystery, but he'll be sidelined for the Sharks' next four games at a minimum. Jacob Middleton will round out San Jose's depth on the back end until Prout is cleared to play.
