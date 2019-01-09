Sharks' Evander Kane: Notches two more scores
Kane tallied two more goals, three points and seven shots on net in a 7-2 victory against the Oilers on Tuesday.
The goals and points are really coming easy to Kane at the moment. He's on a six-game point streak, and during that stretch, Kane has posted five goals and nine points with a plus-8 rating. There's nothing to suggest Kane is going to slow down any time soon either. He has 16 goals and 33 points in 45 contests.
