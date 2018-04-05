Kane (undisclosed) divulged Thursday that he will sit out the evening's contest against the Avalanche but suggested he will be ready to rock for the postseason, the San Jose Mercury News reports.

Kane indicated that he just taking precautions to ensure he's healthy for the postseason, so it wouldn't be surprising if he decides to sit out the regular-season finale Thursday as well. Without the star winger, Dylan Gambrell will likely draw in for a second straight game Thursday.