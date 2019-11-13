Sharks' Evander Kane: Tickles twine in win
Kane scored a goal on a team-high five shots in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Oilers.
Kane has been a nearly unstoppable force for the Sharks, with 11 goals and 16 points through 16 games. The power forward has put 64 shots on goal, dished 40 hits and posted 24 PIM this year. Kane's career high for points came in 2011-12, when he had 57. At the rate he's going, he would shatter that mark, but he'll need to stay healthy to do so.
