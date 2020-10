Middleton and the Sharks agreed to a two-year, two-way deal worth $725,000 AAV on Monday according to CapFriendly.com.

Middleton suited up for 10 games at the NHL level last season, collecting a pair of assists while averaging 10:46 of ice time per game. He could spend next season bouncing between the AHL and NHL squads again, so the two-way deal gives the Sharks some flexibility.