Middleton logged an assist in Monday's 3-1 win over the Kings.

Middleton has a helper in each of the last two games following an eight-game point drought. The 28-year-old defenseman is up to 24 points through 79 outings, by far the best season of his career. He's added 145 hits, 158 blocked shots, 84 shots on net and PIM, though his minus-16 rating is one negative mark on an otherwise solid campaign for a stay-at-home blueliner.