Middleton provided an assist, logged three hits and went plus-2 in Friday's 4-2 win over the Oilers.

Middleton snapped a 10-game point drought with the helper. The 28-year-old defenseman had been surprisingly solid on offense earlier in the season -- he already has a career-high 19 points through 57 outings. Middleton tends to make his biggest contributions with physical play, racking up 120 blocked shots, 119 hits and 63 PIM while seeing top-four minutes.