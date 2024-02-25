Middleton posted an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Kraken.

Middleton has turned things around with a helper in each of the last two contests to break out of a 10-game slump. The tough defenseman had the secondary assist on Marcus Johansson's first-period marker. Middleton is up to 20 points, 64 shots on net, 119 hits, 121 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating through 58 appearances. Aside from the ugly plus-minus, he's on track for career-best marks across the board.