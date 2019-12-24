Sharks' Jacob Middleton: Sent to AHL
Middleton was reassigned to AHL San Jose on Monday.
Middleton has been held without a point in his four NHL appearances this season. With Mario Ferraro (upper body) expected back for Friday's contest, Middleton would've likely been watching from the press box. The23-year-old blueliner could be recalled as an insurance body after the holiday break, though.
