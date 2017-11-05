Ward scored the game-tying goal in Saturday's shootout win over the Ducks.

That's the second goal in the last three outings for Ward, who has been a healthy scratch on several occasions this season. The fourth-liner is seeing very limited minutes and doesn't offer much from a fantasy perspective right now. Monitor the situation, however, as Ward is only a couple years removed from a 21-goal season and can be a serviceable depth scorer if he remains in the lineup.