Sharks' Joel Ward: Nets equalizer in shootout win
Ward scored the game-tying goal in Saturday's shootout win over the Ducks.
That's the second goal in the last three outings for Ward, who has been a healthy scratch on several occasions this season. The fourth-liner is seeing very limited minutes and doesn't offer much from a fantasy perspective right now. Monitor the situation, however, as Ward is only a couple years removed from a 21-goal season and can be a serviceable depth scorer if he remains in the lineup.
