Kahkonen surrendered five goals on 44 shots in Tuesday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Ducks.

This was the second time in five starts that Kahkonen has given up five goals. He fell to a 1-3-1 record with 18 goals allowed, and he's posted a save percentage under .900 in four of his five games. The Finn isn't making much of a case to take starts away from James Reimer, who still holds a slight edge in playing time as the Sharks' top goalie.